Mo’Nique Keeps It Real On ‘The Real’

Mo’Nique headed to ‘The Real’ this week to talk to the women on the couch about her Las Vegas residency and more One of the things she addressed was a perceived beef between her and ‘Real’ host Adrienne Bailon.

Mo’Nique who is now enjoying a residency at the SLS in Las Vegas through March 30th. has expressed her views ad nauseam on Hollywood shadiness skewering Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg and Netflix, who she says undercut her worth in a standup special for the network.

Mo’Nique said that although she didn’t agree with what she and internet observers saw as “shade’ from Bailon, she never had any “beef” with her.

And here’s what Mo’Nique had to say about the controversy over a host for this year’s Oscars.

