Howard University’s Star Swimmer Will Represent Cape Verde at the 2020 Olympics [Video]

Howard University swimmer Latroya Pina will take her talents all the way to Japan to swim for Cape Verde at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Pina, will represent her family’s home country with her younger brother and sister, Troy and Jayla, The siblings make up three fourths of island African nation’s first national swim team reports WUSA.

The siblings caught the attention of Cape Verdean officials from videos that their mother Maria Alfama posted on Facebook, reports the Sun Chronicle.

For Latroya’s mother Maria Alfama, the pool introduced a new way of life, one she ultimately embraced.

“I don’t even know how to swim!” Alfama told the Sun Chronicle. “I was happy just watching. I’ve spent a lot of miles on the road, a lot of hours at pools with them. My life began when they got involved with sports and swimming. I was a super sports mom.”

This week, she and her siblings are competing for Cape Verde at the Confederation Africaine de Natation Amateur Swimming in Algiers, Algeria. This meet is a precursor to next year’s World Championship in South Korea. The times she swims in Algiers this week will be her qualifying times for South Korea next summer. Then comes the Olympics, reports the Sun Chronicle.

