Tichina Arnold Announced As Host For 10th Annual AAFCA Awards Show

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is pleased to let you know that Tichina Arnold has been chosen as the host of its milestone 10th Annual Awards Show. A multi-hyphenated performer, Arnold has been a mainstay in Hollywood and currently stars as Tina Butler opposite Cedric the Entertainer on the CBS hit comedy, “The Neighborhood,” which was recently renewed for its second season.

“We are thrilled to have Tichina Arnold host our milestone show,” shared Gil Robertson, AAFCA President/CEO. “If there is anyone who knows about longevity in Hollywood, it’s this amazingly talented woman. In an industry frequently called out for a past where roles for black actors and women have been rare, Tichina has risen above the limitations to hammer out a magnificent career spanning nearly 40 years on pure talent and persistence. Her brilliance as a comedic actress is why her roles as Pam on “Martin,” Rochelle on “Everybody Hates Chris,” Cassie on “Survivor’s Remorse” and now Tina on “The Neighborhood” are so beloved.

A talented singer and underrated dramatic actress as well, Tichina is just a gem and we couldn’t be more pleased that she has chosen to share all those gifts with us as we celebrate the tenth anniversary of our awards show.”

“It’s an honor for me to host this year’s 10th Annual AAFCA Awards,” said Tichina Arnold. “I’ve known Gil Robertson for decades and the AAFCA Organization is a vital and necessary force for changes within our industry. As important as it is for black people to be seen on the screen, it is just as important to have representation throughout all facets of the creative process.

AAFCA’s mission to foster an environment of inclusiveness within Hollywood through acknowledging filmmakers whom resonate within the black community and overall industry is an important one. In the past 10 years, I’ve seen AAFCA grow into a powerhouse with sway at every major network and studio. I’m so proud to help celebrate this incredible milestone with AAFCA and look forward to a thrilling night with old and new friends!”

The 10th Annual AAFCA Awards Show takes place on Wednesday, February 6, at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. Awards will be presented for such films as the global blockbuster “Black Panther” and to such luminaries as Quincy Jones.

