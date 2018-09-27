Tichina Arnold And Cedric The Entertainer Are Married On CBS Sitcom!

Tichina Arnold and Cedric the entertainer are finally getting a chance to work together after being friends for over two decades! They play a married couple in a new CBS Series called The Neighborhood.

The show is about what happens when a white family moves into a Black neighborhood. Cedric’s character is worried that it’s the beginning of the neighborhood being gentrified, but it’s only one family.

Arnold says working with her friend is “so cool!” Because they’re a married couple, they do kiss. He’s married so it could be a little awkward, but Arnold says she’s close to his wife, Lorna Wells. She recalls a time after they shot a kissing scene where she walked past Wells and said “girl I was just kissing your husband” and it was hilarious.

The show is all about “learning about people,” Arnold explains. It covers “topics that could be racial but aren’t.”

Arnold says the entire cast is great to work with and “everybody is really gung-ho about having a good project!” The Neighborhood premieres Monday Oct. 1.

