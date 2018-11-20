Tichina Arnold And Tisha Campbell Are Back Together For The 2018 Soul Train Awards

Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell are back together again and hosting the 2018 Soul Train Awards! The pair played best friends on the hit show Martin and have remained close off camera for years.

The describe the Soul Train Awards as fun! “We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Arnold said, they just had fun with it and let things flow naturally between them.

Not only are they the co-hosts, they’re also the co-producers. Campbell says they “come from and old school way of working” and they work hard no matter what they do.

You can catch the 2018 Soul Train Awards this Sunday Nov. 25 on BET and BET HER.

