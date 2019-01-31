CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Sex Assault Reports Up At Military Schools; More Unreported

Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon report says the total number of sexual assaults at the three U.S. military academies increased slightly last year, but an anonymous survey suggests far more encounters are going unreported.

The survey says the number of students at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies saying they experienced unwanted sexual contact increased by nearly 50 percent over the 2016 survey and more than half of the encounters involved alcohol.

The survey is conducted every two years. For the first time in 2018 it asked about alcohol use, and it found nearly a third of male students and 15 percent of females said they drink heavily.

Defense officials said Thursday they are frustrated and disheartened by the results and are hoping new programs and policies being developed by the services will help stem the problem.

Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

college , Military Schools , sexual assault

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close