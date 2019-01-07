A.J. Calloway Accused Of Sexual Assault Again

Because of recent accusations, you can add AJ Calloway‘s (“Extra”) name to the ever growing list of targets on the #MeToo list. Actually it was already there because last June, writer Sil Lai Abrams accused the TV personality of sexual assault.

Flash forward to the present and we’ve learned that two more women have come forward to tell The Daily Beast about the bad things Calloway allegedly did to them. Interestingly and (as far as we’re concerned), unfortunately for Calloway, the women’s identities are being withheld.

In any event, one of the accusers filed a lawsuit against Calloway on December 24 at the West Orange, New Jersey Police Department.

The second accuser, know as “Talia” believes Calloway would try to destroy her career if she revealed her identity.

“I don’t want it to affect my future, everything that I’ve worked hard for—and AJ is someone that would try to do that.”

In the report, Talia said she and Calloway went to dinner, and afterwards, Calloway drove the two back to his home for an after-party with a group of friends. Once the other guests left for the night, Talia says Calloway forced himself on her. When she refused, he exposed himself to her, she added.

What’s also interesting to Abrams is that Warner Bro. Television, which produces “Extra” hasn’t said diddly about the mess swirling around their employee which could directly affect them, negatively.

“I emailed Blake Bryant, the head of publicity at Warner Brothers Television—the same guy who Kim Masters reached out to when she was working on her piece for The Hollywood Reporter—asking him why they haven’t issued any statements,” Abrams explained. “I let him know that I’d spoken with multiple women and there are multiple alleged victims of AJ. I was thinking, Warner Brothers has got to say something, I mean, what are they going to do? I got no response.”

Calloway, however, has spoken about the situation. At least he did back in June when the The Hollywood Reporter story came out. He released a statement through his legal team vigorously denying doing anything wrong.

“THR chose to publish these meritless allegations without a thorough investigation of the facts. I intend to vigorously defend my reputation against these false accusations and will not let this cause further harm to my family,” his statement read.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE