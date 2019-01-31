News
HomeNewsTop News

8-Year-Old Aspiring Actress Gains Thousands Of Fans Online

Leave a comment

Ani’yah Cotton is an 8-year-old aspiring actress and she already has her own show and tons of fans.

“When I grow up, I want to be the biggest talk show host in history,” she told ABC13.

At only 6-years-old she started the “Ani’yah Cotton Show.” Now, she has nearly 10,000 YouTube views and 1,300 Instagram followers.

“It’s going to be harder for me when I’m older, but right now they know I am a kid so they don’t want to give me too much all at one time,” she told the station. “I just want to get so many likes because you know you can get paid like that.”

Ani’yah has met and interviewed a number of people, like performers who show off their unique skills. She also uses her platform to draw attention to families struggling with addiction and poverty.

She does all of this and is a full time elementary school student. So, at 8-years-old she balances work and school…impressive.

“We get some water, juice, doughnuts, anything like that to make us feel hype,” she laughed. “I had some doughnuts, so now I feel hype!”

Check out her YouTube channel here.

51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
39 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ani'yah Cotton , Ani'yah Cotton Show , Black Child , YouTube

One thought on “8-Year-Old Aspiring Actress Gains Thousands Of Fans Online

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close