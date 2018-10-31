YouTube Star Chris Sails Back In Jail After Judge Revokes Bond

YouTube star Chris Sails is back behind bars after a judge revoked his bond following his release from jail this weekend.

Sails was arrested October 25 for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend, actress Parker McKenna Posey, on September 10 in Houston. His bond was reportedly revoked because of another criminal case against him where he allegedly impersonated a police officer.

Sails has denied the allegations of assault.

YouTube Star, Chris Sails, Arrested For Allegedly Physically Abusing ‘My Wife and Kids’ Star, Parker Mckenna, After She Accused Him Of Cheating https://t.co/oMGTGjZELo pic.twitter.com/icnNQBftd4 — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) October 26, 2018

Here’s how The Blast breaks down his legal woes:

Chris Sails was accused of third-degree felony assault by police after they responded to a call to the apartment the ex-couple shared. Police noted that Posey told them Sails became enraged when he noticed a message from another man on her Instagram.

McKenna says Sails allegedly began slapping her with an open hand, striking her in her torso and other body parts. She claims he repeatedly struck her, knocking her to the floor, which left her with golf ball sized bruises.

She accused Sails of punching her in the face with a closed fist, causing a black eye. Sails allegedly placed his hands around her neck and applied pressure, which resulted in her being unable to breathe.

Posey also accused him of choking her and repeatedly slamming the back of her head against concrete during the alleged strangulation.

She pleaded with cops for an emergency protective order.

According to court docs, the judge granted a restraining order, prohibiting Sails from communicating with her or coming within 200 feet, the report states.

His bond has been set at $40,000.

