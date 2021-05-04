HomePhoto Galleries

35 Photos Of Black Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Posted 15 hours ago

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we’ve seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

35 Photos Of Black Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever  was originally published on theurbandaily.com

1. Michael B. Jordan

Source:Instagram

Michael B. Jordan – The Wire

2. Angela Simmons

Source:Instagram

Angela Simmons

3. Diggy Simmons

Source:Instagram

Diggy Simmons

4. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams Source:Getty

Tyler James Williams – Everybody Hates Chris

5. Raven-Symone

Raven-Symone Source:Getty

Raven-Symone – The Cosby Show

6. Kyla Pratt

Source:Instagram

Kyla Pratt – All of Us

7. Jurnee Smollett

Source:Instagram

Jurnee Smollett

8. Jermaine Crawford

Source:Instagram

Jermaine Crawford – The Wire

9. Jaleel White

Source:Instagram

Jaleel White – Family Matters

10. Parker McKenna

Source:Instagram

Parker McKenna – My Wife & Kids

11. Bryton James

Source:Instagram

Bryton James – Family Matters

12. Khamani Griffin

Source:Instagram

Khamani Griffin – All Of Us

13. Ross Bagley

Source:Instagram

Ross Bagley – Fresh Prince

14. Tamera Mowry

Source:Instagram

Tamera Mowry – Sister, Sister

15. Tia Mowry

Source:Instagram

Tia Mowry – Sister, Sister

16. Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd

Source:Instagram

Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd – Everybody Hates Chris

17. Tequan Richmond

Source:Instagram

Tequan Richmond – Everybody Hates Chris

18. Marsai Martin

Source:Instagram

Marsai Martin – Black-ish

19. Romeo Miller

Source:Instagram

Rapper Romeo Miller

20. Tristan Wilds

Source:Instagram

Tristan Wilds – The Wire

21. Ashley Monique Clark

Source:Instagram

Ashley Monique Clark – The Hughleys

22. Kiami Davael

Source:Instagram

Kiami Davael – Matilda 

23. Daniel Curtis Lee

Source:Instagram

Daniel Curtis Lee – Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

24. Tatiyana Ali

Source:Instagram

Tatiyana Ali – Fresh Prince

25. Kim Fields

Source:Instagram

Kim Fields

26. Noah Gray-Cabey

Source:Instagram

Noah Gray-Cabey – My Wife & Kids

27. Imani Hakim

Source:Instagram

Imani Hakim – Everybody Hates Chris

28. Bow Wow

Bow Wow Source:Getty

Rapper Bow Wow

29. Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam Source:Getty

Keshia Knight Pulliam – The Cosby Show

30. Camille Winbush

Camille Winbush Source:Getty

Camille Winbush – Bernie Mac Show

31. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith Source:Getty

Jaden Smith

32. Willow Smith

Willow Smith Source:Getty

Willow Smith

33. Maestro Harrell

Source:Instagram

Maestro Harrell – The Wire

34. Dee Dee Davis

Source:Instagram

Dee Dee Davis – The Bernie Mac Show

35. Ashli Amari Adams

Source:Instagram

Ashli Amari Adams – The Parent ‘Hood

