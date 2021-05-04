Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we’ve seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

35 Photos Of Black Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever was originally published on theurbandaily.com