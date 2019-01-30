Jermaine Dupri To Share Super Bowl Spotlight With Mothers Of Police Brutality Victims

Jermaine Dupri has announced plans to use his Super Bowl stage to heighten awareness for social justice. The move comes in response to the criticism he faced for agreeing to take part in the music festivities this week; with many calling the famed producer a “sell-out.”

Despite the backlash, Billboard reports that Dupri plans to share his stage with relatives of victims of police violence, who will tell their tragic tales during his Atlanta Concert Series Super Bowl weekend.

“I met with the families and parents who have been killed and murdered by police officers here,” he said. “I plan on having them come to my Super Bowl Live event and speak to the crowd and tell their story about police brutality in the city and let people understand that I’m supporting them as much as possible.”

Several stars including Pink, Rihanna, Cardi B and JAY-Z refused to perform during the halftime out of support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick; who protested police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem before games. But JD has a different take on the matter.

“If we were to completely turn our head to what’s happening Super Bowl weekend and have nothing to do with it, and stand with Kaepernick and completely boycott, what about our love and our craft that we care so much about?” Dupri said. “It’s a rough situation, because you want to support both sides.”

Scroll up and hear him explain it via the video above.

As we previously reported, Dupri isn’t the only artist who was called out for agreeing to participate in the Super Bowl. Travis Scott has been criticized for his halftime gig with headliner Maroon 5. Jay-Z reportedly tried to talk him out of it while T.I. said the rapper was being selfish.

“I think every man have an opportunity … he can make a decision for himself, or he could be selfless. And, nobody can tell someone when to be selfless,” T.I. told TMZ when asked about Scott’s performance. “That’s every man’s right to choose that moment for themselves. So, if this ain’t something that he wanted to be selfless about, hopefully in the future we’ll see other moments where he will. You dig?”

Scott reportedly agreed to perform at the halftime show if the NFL gifted $500,000 to Van Jones’ Dream Corps, a criminal justice organization.

