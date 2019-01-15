Rihanna Sues Her Father Over Unauthorized Use Of Fenty Name

Rihanna is taking legal action against her father after he allegedly used her Fenty brand to make a come-up of his own.

According to The Blast, the singer has filed a lawsuit against Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment. She claims her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, created an entertainment company to exploit her name to try and get rich.

Rihanna has already trademarked “Fenty,” which she uses in a number of business ventures, including her Fenty Beauty line. The Bajan beauty makes it clear that she has nothing to do with Fenty Entertainment, and that “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

She also alleges that her father and Mr. Perkins have been soliciting business acting as her agents and some of their erroneous bookings includes a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Staples Center in Los Angeles and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000. In both cases, RiRi claims the bookings occurred without her authorization.

The suit states that Rihanna has sent multiple cease and desist letters to Ronald Fenty, but he has ignored them and continues to earn millions from Fenty Entertainment.

She’s asking a judge to place an injunction on her dad using the name Fenty … and, of course, for damages.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently revealed that her new album will arrive this year. When asked by a fan on Instagram when it will be released, she replied: “2019”.

PHOTO: PR Photos

