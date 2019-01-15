Rihanna is taking legal action against her father after he allegedly used her Fenty brand to make a come-up of his own.
According to The Blast, the singer has filed a lawsuit against Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment. She claims her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, created an entertainment company to exploit her name to try and get rich.
Rihanna has already trademarked “Fenty,” which she uses in a number of business ventures, including her Fenty Beauty line. The Bajan beauty makes it clear that she has nothing to do with Fenty Entertainment, and that “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”
She also alleges that her father and Mr. Perkins have been soliciting business acting as her agents and some of their erroneous bookings includes a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Staples Center in Los Angeles and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000. In both cases, RiRi claims the bookings occurred without her authorization.
The suit states that Rihanna has sent multiple cease and desist letters to Ronald Fenty, but he has ignored them and continues to earn millions from Fenty Entertainment.
She’s asking a judge to place an injunction on her dad using the name Fenty … and, of course, for damages.
Meanwhile, Rihanna recently revealed that her new album will arrive this year. When asked by a fan on Instagram when it will be released, she replied: “2019”.
PHOTO: PR Photos
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
2 thoughts on “Rihanna Sues Her Father Over Unauthorized Use Of Fenty Name”
erm! if it wasnt for her father she wouldnt even have that name. I think he’s entitled to use his own name.
Just one storyMy last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself . See More