Roc-A-Fella Producer Says Dame Dash Tried To Steal Beyoncé From Jay-Z

Following the premiere of the jaw-dropping Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash has come forward to spill even more tea about the R&B hitmaker.

First the claimed late singer Aaliyah thought R. Kelly was a creep and a monster, now the says Jay-Z’s association with the alleged child molester contributed to the downfall of Roc-A-Fella.

However, former producer Choke No Joke says there’s more to the narrative, including Dame’s attempts to seduce Beyonce before she married Jay.

“There was a point at Roc-A-Fella when Dame wasn’t allowed around Beyoncé,” the producer said.

“I mean nothing happened like he kissed or sexed her or something like that. Did he try to holler at her? Yeah,” he said. “That’s the same thing he did with Aaliyah.”

Kelly allegedly married Aaliyah when she was 15 and the singer was in his late 20’s. After the annulment, she hooked up with Jay and rumor has it that Dame stole her away from his former business partner.

“Everybody that worked there at that time knew […] because he was a creep […] Beyonce wasn’t going for that shit. And the only reason why Aaliyah might have gone for it was because he wouldn’t be public with her,” Choke continued.

Funkmaster Flex recently made similar claims about Dame’s interest in Beyoncé.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Nick Cannon, Dash was asked about Jay allegedly dating Foxy Brown while she was still underage. The conversation prompted 50 Cent and Funkmaster Flex to weigh in; then Funk and Cannon later had a heated exchange about the issue..see below.

