Stylist Behind Cardi B’s Wigs Featured In New Bet Series #Wigout

Say you’re a hair stylist who wants catapult your business to a whole new level with celebrity clients and need a business to model. Well, you’re in plenty of luck because of a new BET digital series.

We’re talking about the network’s new original digital series called “Wig Out.” It’s designed to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look. In particular, it follows the day to day of Atlanta based celebrity hairstylist Cliff Vmir.

Vmir will be featured in the eight-episode series and will show how the over-the-top stylist, who has crafted styles for the coifs of celebs like Trina, Joseline Hernandez and Cardi B, among others.

Not only will the series take a look at Vmir and his mission to take his hair empire to the next level, but also his quest for acceptance and ultimately stardom as a … rapper.

If you’re not already familiar with him, dude may be “out there” as far as his personality is concerned, but he is also known as maintaining a super serious and professional attitude as well.

Vmir is said to have become a millionaire at the age of 19; he has since gone on to be the owner of the popular luxury hair line, “Hym Hair.

Essence reports that along with beauty and entertainment, the series will also explore sexuality and lifestyle in Atlanta.

This series is loaded with topics, cameos, and twists-and-turns that will keep you coming back for more.

By the way, celebrity guests on the show include Tammy Rivera, Marlo Hampton, Lil’ Mo and Shekinah.

“Wig Out” premiered Jan. 13 and is executive produced by Kristin Shae Pisarcik for Minted Media, and Matthew C. Mills and Chris Vivion for Spacestation. Cliff “Vmir” Watson, Eboyné Jackson and Monique Jackson serve as producers.

