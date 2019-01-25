Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Kirk Franklin Debuts New Song, ‘Love Theory’ [NEW MUSIC]

Leave a comment
9th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Today, twelve-time GRAMMY® winning artist, songwriter and producer, Kirk Franklin, released his new single, “Love Theory”!

Since the release of his last album, the GRAMMY® Award-winning Losing My Religion, in 2015, Franklin has been busy touring, cultivating talent through his record label, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, and collaborating with a diverse array of other artists including, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Ledisi, Mandisa, Marvin Sapp, Tamela Mann and Tori Kelly. In 2018, he produced Kelly’s entire Hiding Place album, for which he recently received his 23rd GRAMMY® nomination. Franklin also launched the Exodus Music & Arts Festival in partnership with Live Nation Urban last year. And he will host and headline the 2nd annual Exodus Fest on May 26, 2019 in Irving, TX.

In addition to releasing “Love Theory” and finishing up his forthcoming, thirteenth studio album, Franklin will perform on the20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, airing on BET on February 2, 2019, and host the 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on March 29, 2019.

Listen to “Love Theory” below.

#Throwback: Kirk Franklin Through The Years
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kirk Franklin Debuts New Song, ‘Love Theory’ [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on praisehouston.com

gospel , Kirk Franklin , new music

One thought on “Kirk Franklin Debuts New Song, ‘Love Theory’ [NEW MUSIC]

  1. Patsyrson12 on said:

    So next plan My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
    Try it yourself . See More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close