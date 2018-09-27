The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin passed away last month and it was recently announced she will be honored at the American Music Awards. According to USA Today, Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will pay tribute to her. Musical director Rickey Minor will honor her with a special performance from her album Amazing Grace.

The event is set to take place on October 9th and will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater. During her career, Franklin won several AMA’s. In 1976 and 1983 she had the opportunity to host the show. She also gave unforgettable performances on the award show.

Frankin’s niece, Sabrina Owens is very excited about the singers selected to pay homage to her aunt. She said, “When I heard some of the initial ideas for the tribute, I knew without a doubt that this tribute will go down as one of the best in American music.” Ledisi also did a tribute to Franklin on Black Girls Rock and the Queen of Soul was a huge inspiration for her. We can’t wait to see this performance in October!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Gladys Knight, Mary Mary, Ledisi & Many More To Honor Aretha Franklin At American Music Awards was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com