David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!

Tom Joyner TV
| 12.12.18
Can you imagine being married for 30 years? Well, David and Tamela Mann don’t have to imagine, they’re living it! In celebration of their 30th wedding anniversary they put out their first ever joint album and book.

The book, Us Against The World: Our Secrets To Love, Marriage, And Family, tells the story of their love. It also can be used as a guide for both couples and singles looking for their match.

The album, Us Against The World: The Love Project, is a collection of songs dedicated to each-other.

Living together and working together doesn’t add stress to their marriage, they actually really enjoy it! Being together for 30 years you’d imagine they know everything about each other. Well, I decided to test that knowledge with a little game!

Check out the full interview above to see how well the Manns really know each other.

