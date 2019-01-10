Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Kirk Franklin & Rickey Smiley Join 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Jan 31st

20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Get ready for an inspirational night of Praise at the 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration! Thursday, January 31 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

This is your invitation be a part of our LIVE BET TV taping with our star power line up of NFL players and award-winning musical guests who will make you shout for joy!

Get your tickets for Super Bowl Gospel TODAY and be a part of the Celebration! Go to http://www.superbowlgospel.com for more information

Kirk Franklin & Rickey Smiley Join 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Jan 31st was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

