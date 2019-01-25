CLOSE
Japanese Fabric Supplier Accuses Kanye West Of Fraud; Sues For $600k

Kanye West has been sued by a Japanese fabric company; claiming the rapper stiffed them for hundreds of thousands of dollars over his Yeezy sneakers.

Japanese knitted fabric supplier Toki Sen-I Co. alleges Ye’s company ordered more than $600,000 in the manufacturing of fleece fabric for Yeezys and the hip-hop star never paid up. They claim West event tried to deceive them by creating a fake company so he could avoid paying what he owes.

Toki Sen-I Co. has filed the lawsuit against West personally, as well as Yeezy Apparel, LLC.

According to the lawsuit, Toki Sen-I Co. claims it struck a deal last June with Ye and Yeezy Apparel in which Toki would manufacture fleece fabric for Yeezys. The company claims it has done business with Kanye in the past and always got paid … until now.

Toki says it manufactured the fleece but they received an email from Yeezy Apparel stating they didn’t intend to go through with the deal.

Toki says it tried settling with Ye and Co., to no avail; and because the fabric is specific to the Yeezy brand, they were unable to sell it to other buyers.

The company wants $624k plus storage fees.

Toki also claims Kanye’s company, Yeezy Apparel, is a “shell” and a “sham” and they believe he operates the company to avoid being held liable for anything.

