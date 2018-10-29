Many folks on Black Twitter were not happy when the NFL announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at the years Super Bowl halftime show because the rich history of Atlanta music wouldn’t be represented on TV’s biggest night. But, the NFL Host Committee gave the people what they want.

Kinda…

Jermaine Dupri will host a week-long concert series in Downtown Atlanta aimed at showcasing Atlanta’s music scene. The move is expected to bring even more people to the city during Super Bowl week. No word on a lineup yet, but get ready for a party-filled weekend

Jermaine Dupri Announces “Welcome To Atlanta’ Series Of Concerts For Super Bowl Week was originally published on hotspotatl.com

