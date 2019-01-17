Andrea Kelly Says R. Kelly Stopped Paying Child Support After She Shared Abuse

R. Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea ‘Drea’ Kelly, made an appearance on “The Bert Show” Tuesday morning where she spilled even more tea about her relationship with the controversial singer.

As reported by the ajc.com, the former dancer claims Kellz has not paid child support in months because he’s angry she spoke out publicly about the physical and emotional abuse she allegedly suffered during their marriage.

Andrea and Kelly were married for nearly 10 years and they have three children together — Joann, Jay and Robert Jr.

“He stopped paying child support in June,” she explained on the Atlanta-based syndicated radio show. “It’s another form of abuse. He’s still abusing me financially.”

Drea revealed that she and the kids have not been in contact with R. Kelly, nor do they know his phone number. She also shared that the children call him “Robert Sr.”

“They don’t call him Dad,” she said.

Meanwhile, sources tell TMZ that R. Kelly believes Andrea has brainwashed all three of their children into detesting him. Still, the R&B hitmaker is said to miss his children and wants to reconcile with them.

According to RollingOut, R. Kelly produced a song with Joann Kelly about four years ago. But when his ex found out about it, she went ballistic and Kelly believes Drea caused a rift between him and his daughter.

Andrea says she still has not viewed Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, in which she is featured along with nearly a dozen women who share their history of sexual abuse with the artist.

She said the six-part docuseries is “too difficult to watch right now.”

Listen to the full conversation below:

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: