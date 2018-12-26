CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Secret Santa Helped Lil Wayne Out With His Taxes… And It Just So Happened To Be Jay-Z

Leave a comment

After an extensive legal feud full of ugly revelations, countless seizures, and an attempt on his life, Lil Wayne finally severed his contract with Cash Money Records kingpin Bryan “Birdman” Williams and released Tha Carter V this summer after a 7-year wait.

The rapper spitter took a moment to shoutout the real ones who held him down during his lowest lows at the final stop of his “I Ain’t Sh*t Without You” tour.

“There’s people like JAY-Z. He helped me out when I was really, really, really down. Really, really, really down,” the 5-time Grammy winner told the crowd. “There’s people like Swizz Beatz who’s gonna send me every single beat he make and wants me to rap on every single one until I got my situation straight. Jay don’t want me to tell nobody. That man helped me with my taxes. He’s a real friend y’all.”

His taxes? Now that’s definitely a real one.

Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It
35 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Birdman , Jay-Z , Lil Wayne , Taxes

One thought on “Secret Santa Helped Lil Wayne Out With His Taxes… And It Just So Happened To Be Jay-Z

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close