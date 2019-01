Sherri will never forget Martin Luther King’s birthday, because years ago she was arrested on his birthday. This happened in the 90s when she was still a Jehovah’s Witness. She had traffic tickets that she never paid because she believed that Armageddon was coming; it didn’t. So she was arrested and spent time in the big house!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: