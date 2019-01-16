Reverend Al Sharpton: How We Should Spend The King Holiday Weekend

Reverend Al Sharpton says, “America has a way of distorting holidays” but we should not “forget the reason” for the Martin Luther King Holiday. It’s “about fighting for justice and freedom,” it’s not about having a day off from school and work. This year “let us fight to make things fair.” There are 800,000 employees not getting paid, there are people being treated unfairly so lets fight for justice. Monday “is a Justice day, a fairness day, this is not a day to make you feel good.”

