Gregg Leakes Apologizes To Nene With Emotional Post Amid Cancer Battle

Gregg Leakes, the husband of NeNe Leakes (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is feeling some kind of way and is apologizing to her (and the world) for hurting her.

“We always hurt the ones we love … because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” Gregg said. “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too.”

As we’ve reported, Gregg has been battling stage 3 colon cancer since the summer of 2018. During his treatment, he underwent surgery but has opted out of chemotherapy. And of course NeNe has hung with him all the way.

“She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me,” Gregg added. “I Pray to God to get it together.. She’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me…… Cancer WILL change your Life.”

In another post, Gregg further said it’s not his intentions to be mean to NeNe or doctors. “Forgive me Hunni, forgive me America,” he added.

Gregg’s current condition is unclear. But in early January, he posted a selfie explaining in the caption that he wasn’t feeling well. “Cancer leave me alone,” he said. “I bind you in the name of Jesus.”

