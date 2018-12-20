NeNe Leakes Celebrates Birthday With Phaedra Parks, Wants Her Back On ‘RHOA’

Nene Leakes celebrated her birthday on December 13 and fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star know she turned it all the way up for her big day. She even celebrated with a surprise guest: Phaedra Parks.

Parks lost her RHOA peach after the Season 9 reunion, so many fans were happy to see her reunite with Leakesfor her birthday soirée this weekend.

NeNe uploaded a picture of her and Phaedra and said it was the best gift ever. She also noted that she wants her attorney friend back on the Bravo series.

Have u ever had a close friend that was setting you up for the kill? The gag is, you know it tho! They however wants EVERYBODY to think they are nice, pretty and supportive! but really they r insecure, not that pretty, not talented and certainly not nice! Their day is coming — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 18, 2018

“I gotta lot of gifts but this 1 takes the cake @phaedraparks #fixitjesus #RHOA #comeonbackP #phaephae #bdayturnup,” she wrote.

The mother of two called NeNe queen and added: “When the princess celebrates with the queen happy birthday Queen @neneleakes .”

Phaedra joined her former Atlanta co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton in taking part in Nene’s “birthday joy.” “#reunited and it felt good,” she shared on Instagram.

As noted by Celebrity Insider, not many fans want Ms. Parks back on the show because they feel she’s in a good place now and doesn’t need the drama from the other “fake” “housewives.”

One person stated: “@phaedraparks I do miss you on the show. But I wouldn’t even go back on there cause @neneleakes (white chicks) looking wanna try & use you. Like she’s running the shots & only running outta makeup! All that makeup that’s caked up on her face!”

Another commenter added: “@phaedraparks wow nene so phony, don’t bother with them liars any more …you living your best life right now. No more drama. Love you phapha.”

One supporter was happy to see the ladies have moved pass the drama and made peace: “Wtf is wrong with people? No wonder some of you all haven’t moved a inch in your lives for years because, we kept holding on to the negative crap. I’m I to believe that if we watch a fucking reality show and saw crap happening between “humans” they should hold onto it for ever? People let’s move right the Long. This just shows that you all feeds off the crap. People say things every day about each other, and some things seem unforgivable but then some place in our hearts we learn that forgiveness makes life so much easier. It seems as if you all are man that grown woman have put aside crap and decide to be cool. I hope you all find forgiveness in 2020 or else you all will be right back at 2019.”

