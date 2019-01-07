‘RHOA’ Ratings Slump Has Fans Wondering If It’s Time To Bring Back Phaedra Parks And Kenya Moore

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” S11 isn’t drawing viewers like previous seasons have and ratings are reportedly taking a dive each week — resulting in the lowest viewership ever for a season opener.

According to Rhymeswithsnitch.com, the RHOA season premiere pulled in only 1.92 million viewers and the most recent episode received 1.84 million viewers. This ratings slump now has folks wondering if it’s time to bring back Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore.

“Kenya and Phaedra are loving knowing that they are missed on RHOA,” a source told Hollywood Life on December 30. “They’re aware that ratings are down this season, and both ladies feel that a huge reason is because of them. They know they really help make the show.”

“Phaedra feels that Kandi had a hand in her firing and Kenya feels NeNe had a hand in hers as well, but neither Kandi nor NeNe feel that is true,” the source continued. “Kenya felt that she had a great storyline with the baby and her marriage and Phaedra felt the same with ex-Apollo Nida away, so it’s only natural that they’re feeling a little good knowing that they’re missed. It’s always possible for a return and both ladies are open to the idea at some point.”

No word on if Bravo has any plans to bring the two women back.

Producers reportedly offered Moore “[a] part-time [role]” for season 11 but “she didn’t want the reduction in pay. So she’s out,” an insider said.

Moore joined the Bravo show for its fifth season. She tied the knot with Marc Daly off-screen last year, and they recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter she named Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Parks was fired from the series following a vicious fallout with co-star Kandi Burress.

Parks previously told PEOPLE that if offered, she’d still want to come back to the show.

“I would love to continue,” she said. “Obviously the show documents your journey, and every journey has its ups and downs.”

“It’s not always accurate, of course,” she added. “But for the moments that they capture something that’s real — like being a mom, helping someone out, having a very sensitive moment on television that turns into something beautiful — that’s the legacy that counts when it comes to reality TV. The moments that change people’s lives.”

