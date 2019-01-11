‘Prayer Warriors’ Respond To Gregg Leakes’ Instagram Request: ‘Cancer Leave Me Alone’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Gregg Leakes took to Instagram to ask his followers to pray for him because his health took a turn for the worse.

Leakes is currently in the midst of a battle with stage three colon cancer and his condition has been part of wife NeNe’s narrative this season on ‘RHOA.’ However, it appears his health may have worsened a bit as he recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a baseball cap that read ‘I Believe!’ and the caption: “No feeling well today America..Cancer leave me alone…I Bind you in the name of Jesus..”

A follow up post was captioned: “Standing in the “Need of Prayer” in Every area of my Life..My Health, Family, My Wife, My Kids Every area.. Cmon Prayer Warriors..”

As reported by CelebrityInsider, fans were swift to flood his comment section with encouraging words and prayers.

“Lord you no his needs. I ask that you continue to give him and his family strength and endurance. Order his steps that he may lead his family as you lead him. It is in Jesus name. Amen and Amen again. We’re praying with you @greggleakes”

“Praying that God’s peace surround you, wife and family! May he restore what is bruised! God is our Source that will provide the resources for every area in our lives! Stay encouraged and continue looking to the hills from which cometh your help! Binding & rebuking the enemy’s plan in Jesus name! Sealing this prayer with the blood of Jesus! No weapons formed may prosper!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE