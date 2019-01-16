Roland Martin: Rep. Steve King Is Being Punished For Racially Insensitive Comments

Representative Steve King has an alleged history of racial insensitivity. Recently the New York Times published an interview where King said, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

His comments have been overlooked for years, but now Republicans are ready to put their foot down. He has been stripped him of his committee assignments and they have been discussing Censure.

Roland Martin talks to Rep. Jim Clyburn and NAACP President Derrick Johnson about what this situation means.

Johnson feel that they decided to take action because the 2020 elections are approaching. “They need to figure out how to get out of the box that their in” when it comes to race.

Clyburn says he has seen and heard racially insensitive comments from King since he was a state legislature. But the decision by the republicans to condemn his behavior is “better late than never.”

