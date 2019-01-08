CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

NAACP Statement On Government Shutdown And Trump’s Address Tonight

Leave a comment

BALTIMORE – Today (01/08/19) marks day 17 of the partial government shutdown and importantly, it also marks the second week without pay for the 800,000 government workers and millions of others who depend on government agencies.

It’s unconscionable that Americans are forced to suffer the brunt and being held as political hostages because of President Trump’s unreasonable pursuit for a border wall we simply can’t afford and don’t need. As we have seen historically from Berlin to China, walls don’t work and not an effective way to remedy our broken immigration system.

Many government workers have shared their #ShutdownStories. It’s clear that this shutdown has put them in an untenable position. Both Trump and Congress have a duty to the American people that exceed whatever political leanings they may have. This shutdown is a disservice and a disgrace to our nation.

Although we do not know what will be discussed during Trump’s address tonight, what we do know is that the information in which he is basing the need of this wall on is not evidence based, however its implication will affect more than just immigration at the southern border. This is nothing but a veil attempt to spread his xenophobic rhetoric to his base and scare others into thinking that this wall is needed while holding government workers as political hostages.

NAACP is calling on the White House and Congress to work swiftly and put an end to this shutdown in a way that does not compromise the integrity of our country.

Sign petition to end the government shutdown.

http://support.naacp.org/onlineactions/CAgEmrM0G0WETAX0irXV-g2

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
23 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Donald Trump , government shutdown , NAACP

5 thoughts on “NAACP Statement On Government Shutdown And Trump’s Address Tonight

  2. jhuf on said:

    Once again we have an insignificant relic from the past trying to make itself relevant
    By commenting on sh!t it has nothing to do with….. I guess according to NAACP only black people work for the government or are on welfare

    Reply
    • jhuf on said:

      Talk about a fool you should have attended Civics Class instead of hanging out smoking dope it takes and election to remove a sitting president if all it took was a petition Choc-Obama would have been sent packing his first term

      Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close