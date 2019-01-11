Inside Her Story: ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Has Ended But ‘The Fight Continues’

It seems like all anyone has been talking about all week is the “Surviving R. Kelly” Documentary. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with two of the executive producers, Tamara Simmons and Jesse Daniels.

The documentary has been in the works for over a year and was pitched to all of the major networks. But, Daniels says they knew they had found a home on Lifetime because they “went all in right away.”

Daniels says the crew reached out to a number of celebs and got “mostly no’s,” but they understand why. “It’s always a risk to put your name out there,” he says. But, they’re so grateful to the celebs that participated.

Simmons was present when Dominique’s mother Michelle found her at the hotel. She says she was in tears but had to try her best to told it together. But, when it aired she was overcome with emotion like the rest of the world.

There have been a number of people online criticizing the girls parents; saying that they would have handled it differently. But Simmons reminds us that, “you really don’t know” how you’d react “unless you’re in that situation.”

The documentary is over but “the fight continues.”

