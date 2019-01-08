Inside Her Story: Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency

| 01.08.19
After reports that Cyntoia Brown would be released from prison came out thousands of people rejoiced!

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with two women who have been fighting for her for years, Ashlee Henderson and Brittney Pascal.

Just before Christmas it was announced that Governor Bill Haslam granted clemency to a group of people, none of whom were Ms. Brown. But, people didn’t let up and continued to call, send letters and email his office advocating for her release.

Henderson credits the people, saying the public “made it politically impossible for him not to change his mind.”

Brown’s legal team put out a statement thanking everyone for their support. She will be released from prison on August 7, 2019.

Pascal believes that Brown will be “very prepared” for freedom. She says Brown has been preparing since August 2004 to make this transition and she believes we’re “always ready for freedom.”

