Inside Her Story: ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story about the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. It digs into the disturbing allegations again R. Kelly that everyone has been talking about for years.

The documentary features interviews with his alleged victims and a few celebrities. The first two hours aired last night despite numerous attempts to stop the documentary from being shown. At a special screening last month there was a bomb threat and just this week R. Kelly threatened to take legal action against Lifetime.

‘Surviving R. Kelly’ is currently the number one trending topic on social media.

The next two hours air tonight at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.

