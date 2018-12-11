CLOSE
50 Cent Plays Marriage Counselor To Cardi B And Offset

Offset finally has someone in his corner fighting for his relationship with Cardi B, because 50 Cent is not giving up on rekindling the flame of love between the two stars.

Monday night, Cardi posted about her “Money” music video coming out, and according to The Blast,  50 Cent shared his two cents in her comments. “That’s a cute outfit but you gotta go home,” 50 advised, adding, “That boy love you girl.”

The 50 the matchmaker also gave Offset some advice telling him, “Go get her man. I don’t give a f*ck what she say just kiss her ass man.”

Who would have thought 50 would be rooting for lasting marriages? We’ll see if his unsolicited advice makes a difference or not.

