Black Girl Problems: When Your Friends Become Friends

| 01.08.19
Have you ever introduced you best friend to another friend and they begin to hang out without you?  Demetria has and now the two are so close they even call each other “cousin.” She was “big mad” so she called her best friend’s mom and invited her to Vegas. So, she’s petty and not afraid to admit it. Torrei says she can be petty, but she chooses to view it as a compliment for bringing good people together .But, Demetria doesn’t feel that way she says, “find your own good people.”

