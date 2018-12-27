CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed Away

Leave a comment
BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Losing someone isn‘t easy and over the past several weeks we‘ve heard about the passing of several known celebrities. Kandi Burruss always shows off her family on social media and on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. 

According to Bravo TV, the singer took to social media to ask fans for prayers as her Aunt Hazel passed away.

She said, “I lost my Aunt Hazel this morning. Why does it always seem like we lose loved ones around the holidays? Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Kandi didn’t provide any information as to how she passed, but we will keep her and the family in our prayers.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed Away was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

black celebrity families , Kandi Burruss , Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close