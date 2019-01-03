CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Confirmed! Phaedra Parks Is Dating Radio Personality Tone Kapone

Leave a comment

Tone Kapone from WGCI has confirmed he’s dating former ‘RHOA’ star Phaedra Parks.

In a clip shared on Twitter and Instagram, Tone says, “Yes me and Phaedra are dating. Okay cool that’s the big moment everybody was waiting for. It was kinda self-explanatory on her page…”

Scroll down and hear it from his own mouth in the IG embed clip below.

View this post on Instagram

2019 we are ready ❣️

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

Fans were left with all types of questions when Parks shared a photo on IG of her and Tone together on January 1, and captioned it “2019 we are ready.”

Phaedra was previously married to her former ‘RHOA’ co-star Apollo Nida. He’s currently incarcerated on fraud charges. They share two sons together, Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5.

Last month, Parks told PEOPLE about her new mystery man (she didn’t mention Kapone specifically): “I have a special guy that I’ve been seeing,” she said. “I’m really excited. We haven’t introduced him to the world but he’s a baby doll. He looks like a treat because he is a treat. He’s a great guy.”

Meanwhile, Nida is expected to be released from his eight-year prison sentence in 2020 after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft in May 2014 (the same year they split).

“We have two beautiful sons together,” Parks told PEOPLE. “I’ll always be grateful for that. I’m hoping he will get married to whomever he is engaged to, honey, and he will be out of my hair.”

Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast
5 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dating , Love , Phaedra Parks , RHOA , Tone Kapone

One thought on “Confirmed! Phaedra Parks Is Dating Radio Personality Tone Kapone

  1. L on said:

    That’s what Phaedra gets for marry Mr. “pretty boy.”
    She was supposed to be all about church-so why did she marry a THUG???????
    Bye, girlllllllllll

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close