Inside Her Story: Helping You Find Love In 2019

12.28.18
Are you looking to find love in 2019? According to The Match Making Duo you have to try something that you’ve never tried.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore who are authors, certified relationship experts and certified matchmakers. They say the “theme for 2019 is doing things you’ve never done!”

A few ways to break out of your shell is to give the DM’s a chance! Often times we don’t take people who send us messages on social media seriously. But you could be missing out on some great people!

You should also participate in “the intro challenge.” This means don’t wait until you’re all doll’d up to go out for a night on the town to expect to meet someone. Speak to people in your day to day activities. The goal is to meet 20 new people a week, you never know who you’ll come across.

They say the most important thing to remember is that “there is hope, don’t get discouraged.”

