Sinbad And The TJMS Go Way Back!

| 01.02.19
Tomorrow is the 25 anniversary of the TJMS and one person who can’t believe it is Sinbad! Bad says the TJMS has been such a big part of his life and career.

The first time Bad was on the show he wasn’t even invited, he just showed up and waited outside of the station until someone invited him in.

They even did a 3 A.M. breakfast on air that they called “breakfast and Bad’s house.”

Recalling all of these memories is “amazing,” Bad said. So much has changed in the last 25 years and he’s so glad to be a part of the TJMS family.

