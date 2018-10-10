Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > Willie Moore Jr Interviews

Sinbad Is Back On TV! Catch Him On Fox’s ‘Rel’

Leave a comment

Sinbad is one of those people that looks like they’ve been the same age forever! Willie just has to know if he’s a “vampire!” Sinbad says that he’s defiantly aging, but “from the inside out!” His knees remind him that he’s getting older!

He may be getting older but he’s still as busy as ever. He’s now staring on Fox’s new sitcom Rel. Sinbad says that he wasn’t actually looking to get back into TV because he knew how hard it would be to be a part of a “smart sitcom.” He really didn’t want to be a part of a show where they just shot “cheap jokes” back and forth. But, when he was offered the part on Rel he decided to go for it!

You can catch Rel on Monday nights on Fox.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos
Sinbad , Willie Moore Jr. , WMJS

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close