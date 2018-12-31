Tyra Banks May Be Leaving ‘America’s Got Talent’

It looks like the hit competition show “America’s Got Talent,” may be on the search for a new host soon.

According to Page Six, Tyra Banks will reportedly not return to the show as its host in the new year.

A source close to Banks reportedly told the site, “Life Size-2’ went way beyond expectations… it was Freeform’s biggest premiere of the year… executives were over the moon with the cult classic sequel.”

The source also added, “Tyra’s been inundated with producing and acting requests… she wants to produce and create TV. She will not be returning to ‘AGT’ in the new year.

Last month while promoting her latest film, “Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve,” Banks said to Access, “I think I had a really nice run with ‘AGT.’ I had a lot a lot of fun.”

According to the site, Banks has reportedly been teasing a big project for 2019.

Banks replaced Nick Cannon as the host of AGT back in 2017.

