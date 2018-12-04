Tyra Banks Teases Responds To Winnie Harlow’s Criticism Of ‘ANTM’

Tyra Banks hit up Andy Cohen’s clubhouse on “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday night and teased a relationship she once had with a famous musician that she swears we don’t know anything about.

It all went down when Cohen asked her and fellow guest Megan Fox how many DM’s they get on an average day. Fox said she doesn’t bother checking them, but Banks was quick to reveal that she loves DMs.

And then she dropped the bombshell that has Internet sleuths scouring her personal history, TooFab noted.

“I dated a very famous recording artist because he hit me up in the DMs,” she said with a sly smile.

“I would go like into the restaurant first and he would go in after or we’d go in a restaurant that nobody knows,” Banks explained before turning to the camera and saying, “And to this day, you guys don’t know I dated this guy.”

Tyra also wouldn’t reveal to a caller any details about the role she envisioned for Lindsay Lohan in the forthcoming sequel “Life-Size 2.”

“It was something we were very excited about,” Banks said of the role. “I spoke to her about it, I spoke to her manager about it from the beaches of wherever they were. I can hear the music in the background.”

The former model even did her best Lohan impression, “Linday’s voice is so scratchy and she was like, ‘So what part do you want me to do?’” Banks scratched. “So we discussed it and I’m not gonna tell you, but it was very interesting and it had to do with her being a billio-billionaire, y’all!”

And she kept it cute and classy even when asked about the controversial comments model Winnie Harlow said about “America’s Next Top Model.”

Back in May, Harlow appeared on “WWHL,” and said, “[My success] really started after the show, ’cause that really didn’t do anything for my career, which, it doesn’t do anything for any model’s career, realistically.”

She said it was “really a reality TV show” and “that’s not what I signed up for.” Except that it kind of was, wasn’t it?

Banks kept her cool as she clappedback with, “I discovered her on Instagram and she was on [“WWHL”], so what do you think that means?”

She went on to add, “I have nothing but love for my girls and my girls come from so many walks of life and so much pain and so much hardship … and a lot of times when people express themselves in certain ways, there’s a reason. And I will respect her confidentiality in her life.”

