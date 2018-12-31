Iman Shumpert Avoids Jail Time Over 2016 DUI, Marijuana Possession

Sacramento Kings defender Iman Shumpert can start 2019 without worrying about jail time after a Georgia judge placed the NBA star on probation instead of behind bars.

The Blast reports Shumpert was sentenced over his 2016 arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, marijuana possession and failure to maintain the lane, on December 18.

Shumpert reportedly entered a plea of no-contest to the DUI and guilty for the failure to maintain lane. According to The Blast, court records state the marijuana possession charge was disposed due to a Conditional Discharge law that exists in Georgia allowing first time drug offenders to complete classes on substance abuse instead of paying a steep price.

Shumpert was placed on probation and his criminal case was closed.

