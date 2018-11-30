Former NBA Coach Byron Scott Settles Divorce, Ordered To Pay $7k/Month Spousal Support

Former NBA head coach Byron Scott filed for divorce from his ex-wife Anita Scott in 2014 after 29 years of marriage, and started dating former “Basketball Wives” star Cecilia Gutierrez.

That divorce is finally finalized and Scott will have to part with a bunch of cash, cars, property, but he gets to keep his signed posters from Hollywood icon Denzel Washington.

The Blast explains:

Per the deal, Byron will pay his ex $7k in spousal support, plus she will be paid $2.4 million from various bank accounts. Anita also keeps their Culver City home, while Byron is awarded both the Playa Vista condo and his new Hermosa Beach mansion. They will sell their timeshare and split the profits.

Anita gets to keep a 2007 Mercedes SL600 and Byron will get the 2012 Mercedes S-Class. He will pay his ex a property settlement of $558,000.

Byron made sure the settlement had a provision that clearly stated he keeps 2-3 gold pictures/paintings, 5-7 movie posters signed by Denzel Washington (gifted to Byron from Anita for his birthdays). She will pick up the Yamaha player piano, but he will keep their private jet credits.”

