Michelle Obama Ousts Hillary Clinton As Most Admired Woman: Gallup Poll

Hillary Clinton’s nearly two-decade run as America’s most admired woman has come to an end, with another former first lady, Michelle Obama, ousting her from the top spot in the annual Gallup popularity survey.

Obama, who has been on tour promoting her book “Becoming” throughout the year, was the choice of 15 percent of survey respondents. Clinton had held the top spot among women in the survey since 2001, covering her time as a first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and two-time presidential candidate. She slipped to third place in the 2018 results with 4 percent, tied with Melania Trump and just behind Oprah Winfrey’s 5 percent.

Most Admired Woman %
Michelle Obama 15
Oprah Winfrey 5
Hillary Clinton 4
Melania Trump 4
Queen Elizabeth 2
Angela Merkel 2
Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2
Ellen DeGeneres 2
Nikki Haley 1
Malala Yousafzai 1
Nancy Pelosi 1

 

Most Admired Man %
Barack Obama 19
Donald Trump 13
George W. Bush 2
Pope Francis 2
Bill Gates 1
Bernie Sanders 1
Bill Clinton 1
Dalai Lama 1
Joe Biden 1
Elon Musk 1
Mike Pence 1
