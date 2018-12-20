CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Oprah Winfrey Beats Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, & Diddy For America’s Wealthiest

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos) 

As we near the end of 2018, Forbes announced their annual earnings list. Tuesday they announced America’s Wealthiest Celebrities.

In 2017, notable icons like Oprah Winfrey, Michael JordanSean “Diddy” CombsShawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young earned a spot on the list. While Winfrey, Jay, Jordan, and Diddy maintained or earned more of their counterparts for 2018, Dr. Dre was out-earned by returnees like Tiger Woods, along with newcomers, Kylie Jenner and author James Patterson.

This year, Oprah landed at the #3 spot earning a staggering $2.8 billion; while Jordan was right behind her with the #4 spot earning $1.7 billion; two of music’s biggest returned to the list: Jay-Z earned $90 million more than he did in 2017, and landed two spaces up to the top #5 spot with $900 million.

Diddy came in at #8 by earning at least $829 million, while Tiger Woods finished out the list with $800 million.

Child Support Payments of the Rich & Famous
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Diddy , Dr. Dre , Forbes , Jay-Z , Kylie Jenner , Michael Jordan , Oprah , Tiger Woods

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close