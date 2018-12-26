Meghan Markle And Michelle Obama Held A Secret ‘Power Meeting In London

Meghan Markle reportedly held a secret “power meeting” with Michelle Obama to discuss “shared” causes, including promoting girls education around the world.

The dynamic duo met Monday night in London, while the former First Lady was in town to promote her new memoir, “Becoming.”

Per the Standard:

A friend who was also at the event said Meghan “had a long private audience with Michelle. They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities. They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus shared causes including girls’ education.”

This encounter comes fresh off the advice the forever FLOTUS publicly shared with the newest member of the Royal Family.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel — from yourself and from others — can sometimes feel like a lot,” Obama said in Good Housekeeping’s January issue. “So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.”

Obama previously recalled the protocol that she was told to follow when she and Barack Obama made their last official visit to Windsor Castle in 2016. The couple was told they were going to land at the castle in Marine One and then be driven by the Queen, according to the British Press Association.

“People are talking to other people and then you’re briefed, and you’re told, ‘This is going to happen and don’t stand there and don’t touch there and this is precisely what is going on,’” she said.

