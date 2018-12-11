CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Obama Extends Tour As Sales For ‘Becoming’ Top 3 Million

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales for Michelle Obama‘s memoir have topped 3 million and the former first lady is extending her book tour into 2019.

“Becoming,” published four weeks ago, is among the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history and already among the best-selling political memoirs of all time.

Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday that Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe. She has been appearing at such arenas as New York City’s Barclays Center and Chicago’s United Center, with guest interviewers including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Her tour is now scheduled to end May 12 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Celebrating Michelle Obama
50 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Michelle Obama

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close