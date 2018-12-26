How Fasting Can Work For You

12.26.18
Fasting has become the No. 1 most popular diet pattern in the United States for 2018, surpassing paleo and gluten-free diets. With the majority of Americans trying out different forms of fasting, from intermittent fasting to time-restricted eating and prolonged fasting diets, confusion can lead to questions.

Felicia Stoler, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “Living Skinny in Fat Genes” says fasting diets are not just effective for weight loss but there are some that can help you achieve long-term health benefits too that go well beyond the benefit of dropping a few pounds.

 

More info on fasting and weight loss:

Evolve Daily: 6 Celebrities Who Swear By Intermittent Fasting

https://evolve-mma.com/blog/6-celebrities-who-swear-by-intermittent-fasting/

CNN: Is fasting the fountain of youth?

https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/01/health/fasting-longevity-food-drayer/index.html

Medium: The 7 Absurd Myths Of Fasting

https://medium.com/@drstephanie/want-to-burn-fat-without-ever-stepping-foot-into-a-gym-think-fast-eac5c2a5d203

How to contact Felicia Stoler:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/drfeliciastoler

Twitter: @FeliciaStoler

Website: www.feliciastoler.com

 

