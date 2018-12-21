Jay-Z Is ‘Attempting’ To Talk Travis Scott Out Of Performing At Super Bowl Halftime Show

We previously reported that the Super Bowl was having trouble finding acts who will play with its feature attraction, Maroon 5, for the halftime show.

According to numerous reports, artists are reluctant to take part in the 13-minute production because of the controversy concerning blacklisted former footballer Colin Kaepernick and the NFL’s stance on a player’s right to protest.

But TMZ confirmed yesterday that Travis Scott has been added to the small lineup of stars who will perform during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. There are rumors that Cardi B and Big Boi have agreed to perform as well.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Dupri is hosting a concert series at Centennial Olympic Park on Super Bowl weekend. The music icon, along with Maroon 5, and Travis Scott are receiving heavy backlash on social media from fans who say they are sellouts for performing at sport’s biggest event of the year.

When rapper Meek Mill read about Scott’s decision on Complex.com, he tweeted: “For what????” in response (see image above).

“He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this sh*t!” Meek added on Twitter.

And Variety reports that JAY-Z is “attempting to talk Scott out of performing.”

Meanwhile, Dupri defended his decision to head the committee that oversees the music events leading up to the Super Bowl. He also said artists should “use their platform” to do “more than boycotts.”

“But it seems really interesting that [in the music industry] so many people will boycott something one year and then the next year they’re buddy-buddy with the thing that they boycotted,” he said.

